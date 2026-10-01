School bus with about 45 students overturns near Muradpur village
India
A school bus carrying about 45 students overturned near Muradpur village in Hoshiarpur district after the driver swerved to avoid a two-wheeler.
Thankfully, only a few students had minor injuries. No serious harm was done.
Locals rescue students, Hariana police investigate
Locals and worried parents quickly showed up to get the students out safely.
The driver ran off right after the accident, and now officials from the Hariana police station are investigating what happened and trying to track him down.