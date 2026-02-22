School charged after girl died by suicide due to bullying
India
Jaipur Police have charged the owner, principal, and a teacher of Neerja Modi School after a nine-year-old girl died by suicide on campus last November.
The girl jumped from the fourth floor following 18 months of bullying with sexual undertones—something her parents say the school ignored despite repeated complaints.
CBSE pulls school's affiliation
CCTV showed the girl reaching out to her teacher five times and pleading for about 45 minutes before her death.
Investigators found that key safety committees weren't working and there was little supervision in the building.
Citing "gross violations of child safety norms," CBSE has now pulled the school's affiliation and banned it from admitting new students, calling the tragedy "completely preventable."