School serves 'golgappas' for lunch amid LPG shortage
India
A school in West Bengal went viral after serving golgappas instead of the usual cooked lunch, thanks to a sudden LPG shortage.
The moment was caught on Instagram by teacher Nandita Sarkar and quickly racked up more than 1 million views.
Quick fix to a real problem
With cooking gas reportedly in short supply, the school brought in a vendor to hand out five or six golgappas per student.
While some online found it funny or heartwarming, others pointed out that snacks like golgappa don't really meet the nutrition goals of India's midday meal scheme.
It's a quick fix that highlights how real-world issues can shake up even everyday routines at school.