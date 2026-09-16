Modi's schoolmate gets land back from MLA after meeting PM

Per TOI, Vora had bought around 2,810sqm of land in Navghar, Bhayander East in 1989. However, the plot was taken over by Swayam Builders and Mehta's Seven Eleven Constructions in 2011, although he never sold or transferred it.

He claimed that falsified documents were made in 2011 and that the property was then divided into two parts without his knowledge.

For almost 15 years, Vora tried to resolve the issue with various government authorities.