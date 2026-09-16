Modi's schoolmate gets land back from MLA after meeting PM
What's the story
An 81-year-old man from Mira Road, Asgar Ali Vora, got his land back from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Narendra Mehta after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8. Vora had sought Modi's intervention, alleging encroachment of his land in Bhayander by a construction firm, Seven Eleven Constructions, owned by Mehta. After their meeting, the MLA announced that he was giving up the possession of the disputed land and also surrendering the nod for construction granted to him.
Background
Land encroachment by BJP MLA
Per TOI, Vora had bought around 2,810sqm of land in Navghar, Bhayander East in 1989. However, the plot was taken over by Swayam Builders and Mehta's Seven Eleven Constructions in 2011, although he never sold or transferred it.
He claimed that falsified documents were made in 2011 and that the property was then divided into two parts without his knowledge.
For almost 15 years, Vora tried to resolve the issue with various government authorities.
Resolution meeting
Mehta submits letter to surrender land
After Vora's meeting with PM Modi, government officials took up the matter.
A meeting was held at Mantralaya under Shrikar Pardeshi, principal secretary to the Chief Minister.
The meeting was attended by Vora, Mehta, Mira-Bhayander municipal commissioner Radha Binod Sharma, and town planner Purushottam Shinde.
During this meeting, Mehta submitted a letter to surrender possession of the disputed land and construction permission granted for it.
Complaint withdrawn
Both sides reach settlement
In the letter, Mehta said the land had been purchased from one Mervyn Fernandes in 2019.
In addition to surrendering the disputed land, Mehta also withdrew his earlier complaint against Vora. He said both sides had reached a settlement over the matter.
Vora had studied with PM Modi at BN School in Gujarat's Vadnagar.