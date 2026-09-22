Schools in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Haryana close for local holidays
India
Heads up if you're in Jharkhand, West Bengal, or Haryana: schools will be closed this week for local holidays.
Jharkhand schools are closed on September 22 and 23 for Karma Puja, while West Bengal has a holiday on September 22 for government-aided schools and colleges, and private schools may follow their individual academic calendars.
Haryana schools will shut on September 23 for War Heroes's Martyrdom Day.
Check with your school for closures
These holidays aren't nationwide, and private schools might have their own schedules.
It's a good idea to check with your school so you don't miss anything or show up by mistake!