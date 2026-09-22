Schools in Jharkhand, West Bengal, Haryana close for local holidays

Heads up if you're in Jharkhand, West Bengal, or Haryana: schools will be closed this week for local holidays.

Jharkhand schools are closed on September 22 and 23 for Karma Puja, while West Bengal has a holiday on September 22 for government-aided schools and colleges, and private schools may follow their individual academic calendars.

Haryana schools will shut on September 23 for War Heroes's Martyrdom Day.