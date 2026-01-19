'Scientifically impossible': EC defends voter scrutiny in SC
The Election Commission of India (ECI) is under the spotlight for checking the details of over two lakh voters in West Bengal who reportedly have six or more children—a number the ECI says is "scientifically impossible" based on national family data.
This review is part of a wider Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, which aims to update electoral rolls and confirm citizenship before the upcoming assembly elections.
The Supreme Court is now looking into whether this approach is fair.
Why does it matter?
This move affects thousands of families and has sparked debate about fairness and accuracy in voter lists, especially with assembly polls coming up.
Some worry it could lead to genuine voters being left out, while others see it as a step to prevent fraud.
Trinamool MP Dola Sen has challenged the process in court; other TMC leaders and critics have expressed concerns about targeting certain groups and about how to balance security with the right to vote.