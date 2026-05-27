Scientists find Duttaphrynus dhara toad in Meghalaya's Mawphlang landscape
India
Scientists just spotted a brand-new toad species in Meghalaya's Mawphlang landscape and named it Duttaphrynus dhara, after the traditional Dhara attire worn by Khasi women.
Discovered at 1,854 meters above sea level, this little amphibian is another cool addition to the region's rich wildlife.
Researchers urge Duttaphrynus dhara habitat protection
Duttaphrynus dhara stands out with its chunky build, rough skin dotted with warts, black patches, and a pale line down its back.
Genetic tests confirmed it's truly unique.
Since it's only been found in one spot so far, researchers say protecting its habitat is extra important, reminding us that Meghalaya is a real hotspot for rare amphibians.