Scientists find Duttaphrynus dhara toad in Meghalaya's Mawphlang landscape

Researchers urge Duttaphrynus dhara habitat protection

Duttaphrynus dhara stands out with its chunky build, rough skin dotted with warts, black patches, and a pale line down its back.

Genetic tests confirmed it's truly unique.

Since it's only been found in one spot so far, researchers say protecting its habitat is extra important, reminding us that Meghalaya is a real hotspot for rare amphibians.