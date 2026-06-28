Delhi's 'feels like' temperature hits 48.4°C

Temperature forecast

Maximum temperature to remain between 39-41°C on Sunday

The IMD's forecast suggests that the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 41°C on Sunday, before dropping to a range of 35°C-37°C by Wednesday. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Sunday. Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, explained that southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are adding moisture over Pakistan and northwestern India, which is increasing humidity levels in Delhi.