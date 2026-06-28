Delhi's 'feels like' temperature hits 48.4°C
What's the story
Delhi witnessed a scorching Saturday with the heat index, or "feels like" temperature, hitting 48.4 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature was recorded at 41.3 degrees Celsius, according to PTI. The Safdarjung weather station, the city's main observatory, recorded a minimum temperature of 30.8 degrees Celsius, which is above the seasonal average by 2.9 degrees and also higher than Friday's minimum by 2.1 degrees.
Temperature rise
Rise in minimum temperatures at various weather stations
Minimum temperatures also rose at various weather stations in Delhi on Saturday. Palam recorded a low of 28.4 degrees Celsius, up from the previous day's 0.9 degrees. Similarly, Lodhi Road recorded a minimum temperature of 29.8 degrees Celsius, an increase of 2.4 degrees from Friday's figure. Ridge and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 26.8 degrees Celsius and 29.3 degrees Celsius, respectively, during this period.
Weather forecast
Rain, thunderstorms expected from Monday to Friday
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall and thunderstorms in Delhi from Monday to Friday. A yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday. An IMD official said, "There is a possibility of very light to light rain in the coming days, with weather conditions intensifying on Tuesday and Wednesday when a yellow alert has been issued."
Temperature forecast
Maximum temperature to remain between 39-41°C on Sunday
The IMD's forecast suggests that the maximum temperature will remain between 39°C and 41°C on Sunday, before dropping to a range of 35°C-37°C by Wednesday. The minimum temperature is likely to remain between 28°C and 30°C on Sunday. Mahesh Palawat, vice president of Skymet Weather, explained that southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are adding moisture over Pakistan and northwestern India, which is increasing humidity levels in Delhi.
Monsoon forecast
Scattered rainfall expected by July 2 or 3
Palawat further said that while humidity is likely to persist for the next few days, scattered rainfall around July 2 or 3 should help bring temperatures down. He added that the monsoon is expected to arrive after July 4. The high "feels like" temperature was due to increased humidity levels combined with high temperatures, Palawat explained.