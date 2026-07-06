Scorpio with MP sticker allegedly killed Pancham Kumar in Bihar
India
A Scorpio with a "Member of Parliament" sticker allegedly crashed into a bike in Bihar's East Champaran on Sunday night, killing Pancham Kumar and seriously injuring another rider.
The accident happened near Pashupatinath Chowk on Bettiah-Hajipur Highway (SH-74).
Nephew alleges driver fled, police probe
The deceased's nephew alleged the SUV driver seemed drunk, introduced himself as an MP's driver, and told bystanders they couldn't do anything because of his connections.
He then ran off before police arrived.
Locals protested until officers stepped in. Police are now checking who owns the vehicle and have promised action once facts are clear.