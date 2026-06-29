Scuffle at Mohali's Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan during Nihang bail celebration
Things got tense at Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan in Mohali on June 28 when a scuffle broke out during celebrations for four Nihang Sikhs who were recently granted bail in the Karnprayag case.
Police stepped in quickly to calm things down, and while no official complaints were filed, DSP Harsimrat Singh Chehtra said they are ready to take action if needed.
Harjinder Singh Baidwan blames Nihang disputes
According to Harjinder Singh Baidwan, who heads the Gurdwara, long-standing disagreements among the Nihang Sikhs fueled the altercation.
The situation was already heated after a recent protest at Kulhal checkpoint late on Thursday night, where some Nihangs pushed through police barricades, leading to heavy police presence along their route.
All of this added up to some serious tension during what was supposed to be a celebratory event.