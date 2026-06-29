Scuffle at Mohali's Gurdwara Singh Shaheedan during Nihang bail celebration

Harjinder Singh Baidwan blames Nihang disputes

According to Harjinder Singh Baidwan, who heads the Gurdwara, long-standing disagreements among the Nihang Sikhs fueled the altercation.

The situation was already heated after a recent protest at Kulhal checkpoint late on Thursday night, where some Nihangs pushed through police barricades, leading to heavy police presence along their route.

All of this added up to some serious tension during what was supposed to be a celebratory event.