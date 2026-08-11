Search for 3 missing Kerala fishermen enters 12th day
India
It's been 12 days since three fishermen, Gautam Krishna, John, and Shijin, went missing off the Kerala coast after separate boat accidents near Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram.
Search teams from the Indian Navy, coastal police, and marine enforcement wing are still out at sea, hoping to bring them home.
Navy uses sonar, Kerala pledges reforms
INS Kalpeni and Navy divers are using portable sonar and tips from local fishermen to focus their search near Neendakara and Muthalapozhi.
Meanwhile, Kerala's fisheries minister says a new emergency response plan for sea accidents will roll out soon.
The chief minister also promised that the Coastal Police would be modernized with the help of traditional knowledge and updates to insurance rules to support fishing communities.