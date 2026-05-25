Season's 1st cherry parcel train leaves Jammu for Mumbai
India
Kashmir's cherry season just got a boost: this Monday, the season's first cherry parcel train of the year left Jammu for Mumbai, carrying around 12 tons of freshly picked cherries.
The 33-hour journey helps farmers get their fruit to market quickly, cutting down on spoilage and helping them earn more from their harvest.
Railways plans 28 vans for cherries
Indian Railways plans to move more than 640 tons of Kashmiri cherries to Mumbai this season using 28 special vans, building on last year's successful pilot run.
While growers appreciate the help, Abdul Rashid is hoping for direct trains from Kashmir itself to save even more time and money.