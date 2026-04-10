Secondary Education Board of Assam releases HSLC Class 10 results
India
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) just released the HSLC Class 10 exam results today.
If you took the exams, you can check your scores on sebaonline.org or asseb.in using your roll number and log-in information.
To pass, you'll need at least 30% in each subject and overall.
Compartment exams soon in Assam
If you didn't make the cut, don't stress, compartment exams are coming up soon (dates will be announced).
Last year, these were held in late May with results out by mid-June.
For some context: in 2025, about 64% of students passed out of 400,000 candidates, which was a drop from the previous year's 75.7%.