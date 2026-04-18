Secretary Bhagwati Singh says UP Board results due April 27

UP Board graded over 3cr sheets

This year saw over 3 crore answer sheets checked by more than 1.4 lakh evaluators, all wrapped up by April 4.

Data processing centers across five cities have finished their work, with one last round of verification happening now.

Out of nearly 53 lakh students who signed up for Class 10 and 12 exams, about 2.87 lakh were absent, a stat that will factor into the final results.