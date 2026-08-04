Security forces begin combing Surankote Poonch after suspected terrorist movement
India
Security forces kicked off a big search in Surankote, Poonch district, after reports of suspected terrorist movement.
Officials say two groups may be hiding out in the thick forests, but so far, there's been no direct contact.
The operation is still active and teams are combing through the area.
SOG leads searches, Kathua shell secured
The Special Operations Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police is leading the effort with help from Rashtriya Rifles, focusing on several forested villages.
In a separate incident, an old mortar shell turned up during digging at a house near the International Border in Kathua district. Police and bomb experts handled it safely before anyone got hurt.