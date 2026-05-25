Security forces continue 3rd day sweep in Rajouri Operation Sheruwali
India
Security forces (including the Army, J and K Police, and CRPF) are three days into Operation Sheruwali in Rajouri district.
The mission kicked off on Saturday after reports of possible terrorist presence.
Teams are now sweeping dense forests where suspects might be hiding, using high-tech surveillance to track them down.
Operation aims to neutralize suspected terrorists
The main aim is to find and neutralize suspected terrorists. Extra personnel have been brought in to help with the search, and authorities are staying alert as things unfold.
More updates are expected as the operation continues.