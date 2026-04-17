Security forces kill 4 Maoists including Sahdeo Mahto in Jharkhand

Security forces recover multiple rifles

Among those killed were Mahto himself, his wife Natasha (a special zonal committee member), and area commanders Budhan Karmali and Ranjeet Ganjhu.

The team also recovered some serious firepower at the site: two AK-series rifles, an AR-15, and an INSAS rifle.

This operation is being seen as a strong step by security forces to curb left-wing extremism in the region.