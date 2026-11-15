Security forces launch operation in Kulgam after 3 CRPF injured
A big anti-terror operation kicked off in Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir, after three CRPF personnel were injured in an attack on Wednesday.
Police, Army, and CRPF teams are working together under top officials to track down those responsible.
The attack was reportedly an attempt to snatch weapons but was stopped by alert CRPF jawans.
Evidence points to Latief Ahmad Bhat
Investigators found key digital evidence believed to point to local terrorist Latief Ahmad Bhat as the main suspect.
Over 500 people were questioned (all have been released), and several villages near Mirbazar have been searched based on fresh intelligence.
Officials say this quick action reflects stronger security and fewer new recruits joining militant groups in the area.