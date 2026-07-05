Security forces launched Shopian operation after Lashkar-e-Taiba militants opened fire
India
Security forces carried out a major operation in Shopian district on Friday after spotting two Lashkar-e-Taiba militants (Latif and Zakir from Kulgam) hiding in an orchard.
The encounter was triggered when they opened fire on the troops.
Forces cordoned 7 Shopian villages
The forces cordoned off seven villages and sealed all escape routes before closing in.
Four villages were cleared by Friday evening, making sure no one slipped away.
Shopian's location often helps militants move around undetected, so stopping local operatives like these is key to disrupting their networks.