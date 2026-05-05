Security forces remain in West Bengal amid post-election violence fears
India
Security forces aren't leaving West Bengal just yet, even after the big assembly election win for the BJP over the TMC.
Authorities want to keep things calm and avoid the usual post-election violence that's happened before, so they're keeping troops in place despite leaders urging everyone to stay peaceful.
Over 250,000 CAPFs deployed for polls
More than 250,000 Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) were brought in for these elections, a huge number compared to their total strength nationwide.
While some will head out soon, a strong presence will stick around, especially in rural spots where tensions can flare up.
Both local police and CAPFs are on high alert, watching closely to make sure things stay peaceful across the state.