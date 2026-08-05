Security forces seize AK magazines, ammunition from Bhoriwala Dhok cave
Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir found a hidden terrorist spot inside a cave in Bhoriwala Dhok, Poonch district during a joint operation on August 5, 2026.
The team acted after reports of suspicious movement nearby and ended up seizing two magazines of an AK assault rifle along with 117 rounds of ammunition and 17 rounds of 9-mm pistol ammunition, definitely not something you want lying around.
Searches in Surankote, Akhnoor, Hiranagar continue
Since August 4, security teams have been combing forest areas in Surankote. In the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district and the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, they have been checking spots to keep things safe.
While no contact had been established with the suspected terrorists so far, officials say the search is still on.
In places like Hiranagar, police and CRPF worked together but didn't find anything unusual this time.