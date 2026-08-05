Security forces seize AK magazines, ammunition from Bhoriwala Dhok cave

Since August 4, security teams have been combing forest areas in Surankote. In the Akhnoor sector of Jammu district and the Hiranagar sector of Kathua district, they have been checking spots to keep things safe.

While no contact had been established with the suspected terrorists so far, officials say the search is still on.

In places like Hiranagar, police and CRPF worked together but didn't find anything unusual this time.