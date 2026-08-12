Security forces step up Doda Poonch searches after suspects filmed
Security forces are on high alert in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda and Poonch districts after locals in Doda's Ramtund Peak area said they spotted and filmed four suspected terrorists, three believed to be from Pakistan and one local.
In response, Army, CRPF, and police teams ramped up search operations across the region on Tuesday.
Guard fires warning shots in Mendhar
The Ramtund area is tricky for search teams because of its thick forests and hidden caves, spots militants often use to hide. Reinforcements were brought in from Udhampur to help out.
Meanwhile, in Poonch's Mendhar sector, security stepped up after a guard fired warning shots at suspicious movement near a tunnel under construction.
These efforts come just days after authorities announced a ₹15 lakh reward for credible information leading to the arrest of self-styled Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Mohammad Lateef Bhat.