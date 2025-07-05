Next Article
India • Jul 05, 2025
Security forces uncover terrorist hideout in J-K's Poonch
Security forces just found a hidden terrorist stash in the Surankote forests of Poonch district during a joint operation.
They seized grenades, AK-47 ammo, pistol rounds, and tools like wire cutters—clear signs that militants are still active in the area.
No one was caught at the scene, but it's a reminder that these threats haven't gone away.
TL;DR
Encounter in Kishtwar
Meanwhile, security teams are still combing through Chatroo forest in Kishtwar after militants fired at them earlier this week and escaped into the dense terrain.
The search has stretched into its fourth day as forces try to track down those responsible and keep up pressure on militant groups hiding out along Jammu and Kashmir's borders.