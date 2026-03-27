Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal: Train travel
India
Big news for India's military heroes: the government just announced that anyone awarded the Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal, or Vayu Sena Medal for bravery will now get free lifetime train travel.
This perk also covers their families and one companion, and they can ride in first class, 2AC, or chair car across Indian Railways.
Implementation and modalities are being worked out
This expands on earlier benefits that only covered top gallantry awards like the Ashok Chakra and Param Vir Chakra.
Now, more brave service members are included, but it's strictly for gallantry awards (not for distinguished service medals).
The Adjutant General's branch, in consultation with the Controller General of Defence Accounts, is working out the modalities for implementation and details will be notified soon.