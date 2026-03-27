Sena Medal, Nau Sena Medal, Vayu Sena Medal: Train travel

Implementation and modalities are being worked out

This expands on earlier benefits that only covered top gallantry awards like the Ashok Chakra and Param Vir Chakra.

Now, more brave service members are included, but it's strictly for gallantry awards (not for distinguished service medals).

The Adjutant General's branch, in consultation with the Controller General of Defence Accounts, is working out the modalities for implementation and details will be notified soon.