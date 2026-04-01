Senior BJP leader and former vice president Balbir Punj dies
India
Balbir Punj, a senior BJP leader and former party vice president, has passed away.
Known for his sharp mind and thoughtful debates in Parliament, Punj played a big role in shaping the party's ideas and policies over the years.
Balbir Punj veteran journalist and chairman
Punj began as a journalist in the early 1970s and spent decades leading newsrooms.
Beyond politics, he was Chairman of the National Commission for Youth, chaired IIMC for two years until March 2000, and was honored with the Lifelong Devrishi Narad Samman Award in 2022 for his lifelong contributions to media and society.