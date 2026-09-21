Senior IAS officer's wife's DB Mall lift entrapment prompts inspection

Turns out, the lift was missing an essential automatic rescue device (so it wouldn't work safely during power outages) and failed to carry out the scheduled monthly maintenance, including the maintenance due on August 31, 2026.

Fire safety gear and evacuation routes were also below standard, so all three elevators got sealed for now.

Because of repeated rule-breaking, Municipal Commissioner Sanskriti Jain has directed the civic body to prepare a special inspection drive across hotels, hospitals, and tall buildings: places that don't fix issues could face action.