Senior lawyer seeks urgent SC hearing on CBSE language policy
A senior lawyer has asked the Supreme Court to quickly hear petitions against CBSE's new three-language policy for Class nine students.
He pointed out that the school year has already started, but many schools don't have enough teachers or textbooks for these extra language classes.
The request is for an urgent hearing on August 5 or 6.
CBSE mandates 3 languages for Class-9
Since July 1, CBSE requires all Class nine students to study three languages, two of which must be Indian languages.
Some people say this goes against the Right to Education Act because it adds requirements without giving students other options.
The government and education boards argue it helps promote multilingual skills and unity.
Meanwhile, since resources are tight, schools are being told to use the Class 6 R3 textbooks (2026-27 edition) of the chosen language as a quick fix until proper materials are ready.