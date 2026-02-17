Sensex gains 174 points as Infosys-Alphaic partnership boosts market
Infosys teaming up with Anthropic AI gave the Indian stock market a boost on Tuesday—Sensex rose 174 points and Nifty climbed 43, marking two days of steady growth.
Big names like L&T, ITC, SBI, and Adani Ports also helped drive the rally.
Infosys and Anthropic's partnership is a game changer
This partnership is set to shake up how businesses use AI in India. By bringing Anthropic's Claude models into Infosys's Topaz platform, companies can automate tasks faster and improve everything from telecom to finance.
For anyone interested in tech or investing, it's a sign that AI is becoming a bigger part of everyday business.
Potential $3 billion revenue boost for HCLTech
Infosys and Anthropic are starting with a focus on telecom and regulated industries—areas where smart automation really matters.
Plus, HCLTech's Managing Director C. Vijayakumar says advanced AI revenues could scale to $3 billion over time for the company, showing just how big this trend might get as more companies jump on board.