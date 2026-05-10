Separate Jharkhand road crashes kill 5, injure more than 20
India
Two separate crashes in Jharkhand on Sunday left five people dead and more than 20 injured.
In Hazaribag, a pickup van hit a divider and overturned on NH-19, causing a pileup with three trucks; two drivers lost their lives and three others were hurt.
Meanwhile in Garhwa, a van collided with an autorickshaw carrying people to an engagement ceremony; three passengers didn't make it, while around 18 others were injured.
Jharkhand accidents cause major traffic jams
Both accidents caused serious traffic jams and quick emergency responses.
In Hazaribag, the highway was blocked until damaged vehicles were cleared by a crane.
The Garhwa crash involved people traveling to attend an engagement ceremony.