Separate Jharkhand road crashes kill 5, injure more than 20 India May 10, 2026

Two separate crashes in Jharkhand on Sunday left five people dead and more than 20 injured.

In Hazaribag, a pickup van hit a divider and overturned on NH-19, causing a pileup with three trucks; two drivers lost their lives and three others were hurt.

Meanwhile in Garhwa, a van collided with an autorickshaw carrying people to an engagement ceremony; three passengers didn't make it, while around 18 others were injured.