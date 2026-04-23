Servant Rahul Meena rapes and strangles woman in Kailash Hills
In southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills, a 22-year-old woman was tragically raped and strangled by her family's servant, Rahul Meena, 19.
He had been let go earlier for not paying back borrowed money, but returned when the family was out, used a key card to access the house, allegedly stole around ₹2 to 2.5 lakh, and left after changing clothes.
CCTV caught his entry, clothing and shoe change, and departure.
Rahul Meena arrested in Dwarka
Meena was arrested in Dwarka. Police found he had also assaulted a friend's wife in Alwar before coming to Delhi, funding his trip by selling a phone.
According to Joint Commissioner Vijay Kumar, Meena's money problems and online gaming addiction likely pushed him toward these crimes.
Investigations are still ongoing as police piece together more details.