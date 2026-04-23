Servant Rahul Meena rapes and strangles woman in Kailash Hills India Apr 23, 2026

In southeast Delhi's Kailash Hills, a 22-year-old woman was tragically raped and strangled by her family's servant, Rahul Meena, 19.

He had been let go earlier for not paying back borrowed money, but returned when the family was out, used a key card to access the house, allegedly stole around ₹2 to 2.5 lakh, and left after changing clothes.

CCTV caught his entry, clothing and shoe change, and departure.