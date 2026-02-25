'Seva Sankalp Resolution' adopted in 1st Union Cabinet meeting
PM Modi and the Union Cabinet just held their first meeting at the brand-new Seva Teerth complex, which now houses top government offices.
They adopted the "Seva Sankalp Resolution," promising to support all 1.4 billion Indians in building a stronger nation.
Seva Teerth complex is part of Central Vista project
This resolution highlights "Nagrik Devo Bhava," focusing on dignity, justice, and transparent governance for everyone.
The Seva Teerth complex itself is designed with sustainability in mind—think renewable energy, water conservation, and smart security.
Plus, it's part of the massive Central Vista project aiming to make government more efficient and accessible.
The Union Cabinet called for reforms to boost quality of life and resolved to secure India's place among the world's top three economies, while also referencing the long-term goal Viksit Bharat—so these changes could shape your future too.