Seven arrested in Tamil Nadu over mentally ill man's death
India
Seven men in Meenakshipuram, Tamil Nadu have been arrested for allegedly beating a mentally ill man to death on October 10.
The victim, known locally for being nonviolent but sometimes disruptive, was first chased away by the group.
Later that night, after drinking, they attacked him again with sticks and branches.
Police seek victim identity, 7 held
During the assault, the man reportedly pleaded for water but was allegedly offered alcohol instead.
The group then left his body about 300 meters from the scene.
Police have now registered the case as murder and are running a statewide campaign to identify the victim.
All seven accused are in custody while investigations continue.