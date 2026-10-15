Seven Mumbai pilgrims stranded in Saudi by security-related flight cancelation
India
Seven people from Mumbai are stuck in Saudi Arabia after their return flight was canceled because of security issues in the region.
The group, who went for an Umrah pilgrimage, was supposed to fly back on October 13 but had to change plans at the last minute.
Saudia Airlines rebooks pilgrims October 16
The travelers have now rebooked their tickets for October 16 with Saudia Airlines, since flights on their original route are suspended until October 17. They had to extend their stay while they wait.
Meanwhile, another Indian traveler in Medina faced pricier tickets and multiple reschedulings, showing just how unpredictable travel can get when flights suddenly change.