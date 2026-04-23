Seven TCS employees arrested in Nashik after sexual harassment complaints
Seven Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) employees in Nashik, including the HR head, have been arrested after several women accused them of sexual harassment, while a separate complaint alleged pressuring colleagues to change religion.
The case came to light when a female employee reported a false promise of marriage and a physical relationship, with more women later coming forward about mental harassment and derogatory religious remarks by an employee.
TCS allegations include digital stalking
The complaints also mention digital stalking, obscene language in company systems, and management ignoring repeated concerns.
One accused is still on the run as investigations continue.
This case has sparked serious conversations about workplace safety and how companies handle sensitive complaints.