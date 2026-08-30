Indore contaminated water deaths: One-member commission blames delayed tender process

The commission's 150-page report, submitted to the Indore bench of the High Court, has not been made public due to a court order, amid locals insisting the toll is higher at 36.

However, Hindustan Times reported that Advocate Manish Yadav, a petitioner in the case, revealed that IMC engineers and an additional commissioner were held responsible for delaying the tender process.

This delay led to sewage mixing with drinking water supplied to households in Bhagirathpura.