Sex racket busted during raid at IAS officer's rented house
What's the story
A sex racket was busted during a police raid at a house in Prayagraj's Kydganj area. The house was allegedly rented from a woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, per India Today. The operation was carried out after local residents complained of suspicious activities at the premises. Neighbors had noticed frequent movement of men and women day and night, which prompted them to alert authorities.
Raid details
Police raid uncovers illegal activities, arrests suspects
When the police team arrived at the scene, they were initially denied entry. Eventually, they had to forcibly enter the house, where they found men and women in objectionable conditions in different rooms. Four women and four men were arrested during the raid along with Sarvesh Dwivedi, who is alleged to be the kingpin of this racket.
Racket leader
Dwivedi's role and the IAS officer's rental agreement
According to police reports, Dwivedi was keeping a watch outside the house during the operation. Items related to illegal activities were also recovered from various rooms. It is alleged that a woman IAS officer rented out this house to Dwivedi around three months ago for a monthly rent of ₹15,000. Under the rental agreement, he had claimed he would live there with his family.
Ongoing investigation
Legal action underway against accused in Prayagraj sex racket case
To avoid suspicion, Dwivedi initially kept his family at the house for a few days before sending them back to his old residence in Atrasiya. After that, suspicious activities reportedly began at the property. Later on, women and men were also seen visiting the house, which alarmed locals in the area. The four women arrested include one from West Bengal, one from Varanasi, and two from Prayagraj, while all five men arrested are residents of Prayagraj. Police said necessary legal action is being taken against all accused involved in this case.