Sex racket busted during raid at IAS officer's rented house

A sex racket was busted during a police raid at a house in Prayagraj 's Kydganj area. The house was allegedly rented from a woman Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, per India Today. The operation was carried out after local residents complained of suspicious activities at the premises. Neighbors had noticed frequent movement of men and women day and night, which prompted them to alert authorities.

Raid details Police raid uncovers illegal activities, arrests suspects When the police team arrived at the scene, they were initially denied entry. Eventually, they had to forcibly enter the house, where they found men and women in objectionable conditions in different rooms. Four women and four men were arrested during the raid along with Sarvesh Dwivedi, who is alleged to be the kingpin of this racket.

Racket leader Dwivedi's role and the IAS officer's rental agreement According to police reports, Dwivedi was keeping a watch outside the house during the operation. Items related to illegal activities were also recovered from various rooms. It is alleged that a woman IAS officer rented out this house to Dwivedi around three months ago for a monthly rent of ₹15,000. Under the rental agreement, he had claimed he would live there with his family.