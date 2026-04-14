Sexual harassment allegations at Sopore girls school spark protests
Allegations of sexual harassment against a lecturer at Girls Higher Secondary School in Sopore, North Kashmir, have led to intense student protests and clashes.
The accused lecturer has been suspended and moved to another school, while police have arrested eight people for vandalism during the unrest.
Authorities say an impartial investigation is underway so the truth can come out.
Sopore schools suspend classes for safety
To avoid more trouble, classes at Girls Higher Secondary School Sopore, Boys Higher Secondary School Sopore, and Government Degree College Sopore are suspended from April 15-18.
Additional Deputy Commissioner S.A. Raina explained this is for everyone's safety while the case is looked into thoroughly.
Officials have promised strict action if the allegations are confirmed, and they're asking students to stay calm until things are resolved.