SFI protests at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam over NEET leaks

Rammohana Rao demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign

SFI's state president P. Rammohana Rao demanded Pradhan step down and called for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be dissolved.

He also pushed for ₹1 crore compensation each to families of 10 students who died after the NEET leak.

Kusumanjali, an SFI leader and NEET aspirant herself, shared how high cutoffs and forced re-exams are putting extra pressure, both emotional and financial, on students and their families.

The group warned they'll keep protesting if nothing changes.