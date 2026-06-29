SFI protests at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam over NEET leaks
On Monday, student group SFI held a protest at Andhra University in Visakhapatnam, right as Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan was scheduled to attend a convocation at the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh.
They called out the government for repeated NEET and exam paper leaks, saying it puts students' futures at risk and makes people lose trust in these tests.
Rammohana Rao demands Dharmendra Pradhan resign
SFI's state president P. Rammohana Rao demanded Pradhan step down and called for the National Testing Agency (NTA) to be dissolved.
He also pushed for ₹1 crore compensation each to families of 10 students who died after the NEET leak.
Kusumanjali, an SFI leader and NEET aspirant herself, shared how high cutoffs and forced re-exams are putting extra pressure, both emotional and financial, on students and their families.
The group warned they'll keep protesting if nothing changes.