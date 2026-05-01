SFI wins 35 of 37 seats amid Kerala University clashes India May 26, 2026

Things got tense at Kerala University on Monday after student union election results were announced.

The Students's Federation of India (SFI) scored a big win, taking 35 out of 37 seats, but celebrations quickly turned chaotic as clashes broke out with the Kerala Students Union (KSU).

Police stepped in with water cannons and tear gas to control the situation, leading to a standoff between students and law enforcement.