LeT commander,who handled terror modules from Bangladesh, arrested

Lone was previously arrested on terror charges by the Delhi Police in 2007. After being granted bail in 2019, he fled to Bangladesh where he established a terror cell. His activities there had become a major concern for security agencies and Delhi's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He later resurfaced in Bangladesh, where he allegedly reestablished Lashkar networks and continued to coordinate operations against India. They said his role reflects a cross-border command structure, with handlers in Pakistan and operators in Bangladesh.

Ongoing investigation

Sheikh Sajjad Gul leads TRF

Apart from Lone, security agencies are also on the lookout for Sheikh Sajjad Gul. Gul was arrested from Nizamuddin station in Delhi in 2002 and was imprisoned in Tihar for over a decade after being convicted in 2003. He was sentenced to 10 years and released in 2017. After his release, Gul fled to Pakistan where he currently leads the Resistance Front (TRF), a new face of LeT responsible for several terror attacks including the Pahalgam attack.