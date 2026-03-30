LeT commander,who handled terror modules from Bangladesh, arrested
What's the story
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Shabbir Ahmed Lone, a commander of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), near the Bangladesh border. The operation was supervised by Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and reportedly took two months of meticulous planning. A special team comprising Additional CP Pramod Kushwaha, ACP Lalit Negi, and Inspector Sunil Rajain had been closely monitoring Lone's activities after his involvement in recruiting youths for terrorist activities in Delhi, Kolkata, and Tamil Nadu came to light.
Past offenses
Lone established terror cell in Bangladesh
Lone was previously arrested on terror charges by the Delhi Police in 2007. After being granted bail in 2019, he fled to Bangladesh where he established a terror cell. His activities there had become a major concern for security agencies and Delhi's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). He later resurfaced in Bangladesh, where he allegedly reestablished Lashkar networks and continued to coordinate operations against India. They said his role reflects a cross-border command structure, with handlers in Pakistan and operators in Bangladesh.
Ongoing investigation
Sheikh Sajjad Gul leads TRF
Apart from Lone, security agencies are also on the lookout for Sheikh Sajjad Gul. Gul was arrested from Nizamuddin station in Delhi in 2002 and was imprisoned in Tihar for over a decade after being convicted in 2003. He was sentenced to 10 years and released in 2017. After his release, Gul fled to Pakistan where he currently leads the Resistance Front (TRF), a new face of LeT responsible for several terror attacks including the Pahalgam attack.