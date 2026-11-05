Shahzad Bhatti's ISI-backed Instagram ring recruits Indian 18-25-year-olds, 700 arrested
A recent investigation found that Pakistan's ISI-backed operatives have been using Instagram to target Indian youngsters, mainly aged 18 to 25, with offers of money, religious messages, and dreams of moving abroad, all to pull them into terrorist activities.
This operation, run by Shahzad Bhatti and his gang, has already led to about 700 arrests and more than 700 detentions for questioning, counseled and subsequently released across India.
Instagram Reels grooming for attacks
The group built trust through Instagram Reels before asking recruits to get involved in crimes like targeted killings and a bomb blast at the BSF headquarters in Jalandhar.
Some were even approached for high-profile hits, like a Delhi-based youngster with around 3 lakh Instagram followers who was caught before carrying out an attack.
Law enforcement has stepped up efforts to break up these networks and protect young people from online radicalization.