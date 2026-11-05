Shahzad Bhatti's ISI-backed Instagram ring recruits Indian 18-25-year-olds, 700 arrested

A recent investigation found that Pakistan's ISI-backed operatives have been using Instagram to target Indian youngsters, mainly aged 18 to 25, with offers of money, religious messages, and dreams of moving abroad, all to pull them into terrorist activities.

This operation, run by Shahzad Bhatti and his gang, has already led to about 700 arrests and more than 700 detentions for questioning, counseled and subsequently released across India.