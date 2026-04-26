Shaitan Nallah avalanche on Zojila Pass hits vehicles no deaths
India
An avalanche swept through the Shaitan Nallah area on Zojila Pass (Srinagar-Leh highway) this Saturday, hitting several vehicles.
Thankfully, no loss of life was reported so far.
Rescue teams moved in and launched a rescue operation to clear the snow and get things back to normal.
Avalanche alerts for Ganderbal Kupwara Bandipora
Authorities had already put out medium danger avalanche alerts for Ganderbal, Kupwara, and Bandipora in recent weeks because of fresh rain and snow.
Locals were told to avoid risky spots, just another reminder of how important it is to stay alert in these mountain areas.