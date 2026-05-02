Shakil Malek and Khalid Malek allegedly halted Dehgam water supply

Calls for new water committee

This incident has sparked calls for a new committee to manage water fairly so everyone gets access, no matter who wins or loses an election.

As Jambusar Taluka BJP president Kuldeep Sinh Yadav put it, "We told Khalid that the water is given free of cost to the people by the Gujarat government, and nobody should dare to stop the supply from reaching villagers."

The case is still under investigation.