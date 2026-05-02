Shakil Malek and Khalid Malek allegedly halted Dehgam water supply
After losing the local Panchayat election in Dehgam, Gujarat, BJP candidate Shakil Malek and his father Khalid Malek (head of the water committee) allegedly stopped the village's main water supply.
Villagers had to rely on wells for four days until police and local leaders stepped in to restore it.
The Maleks were arrested for threatening residents but released on bail as legal proceedings continue.
Calls for new water committee
This incident has sparked calls for a new committee to manage water fairly so everyone gets access, no matter who wins or loses an election.
As Jambusar Taluka BJP president Kuldeep Sinh Yadav put it, "We told Khalid that the water is given free of cost to the people by the Gujarat government, and nobody should dare to stop the supply from reaching villagers."
The case is still under investigation.