'Shame on authorities': Abhinav Shukla slams NDRF over engineer's death India Jan 19, 2026

Actor Abhinav Shukla called out the NDRF and fire department after 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehra died in Greater Noida.

Mehra's car fell into a water-filled pit, and even though he alerted emergency teams right away, no professional rescuers entered the water for two hours while he waited on top of his car, calling for help.

On X (formerly Twitter), Shukla wrote, "Shame NDRF , Shame Fire Dept , Shame on authorities , you couldn't save a young kid !"

He also gave a shoutout to a Flipkart delivery person who tried—unsuccessfully—to rescue Mehra.