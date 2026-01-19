'Shame on authorities': Abhinav Shukla slams NDRF over engineer's death
Actor Abhinav Shukla called out the NDRF and fire department after 27-year-old software engineer Yuvraj Mehra died in Greater Noida.
Mehra's car fell into a water-filled pit, and even though he alerted emergency teams right away, no professional rescuers entered the water for two hours while he waited on top of his car, calling for help.
On X (formerly Twitter), Shukla wrote, "Shame NDRF , Shame Fire Dept , Shame on authorities , you couldn't save a young kid !"
He also gave a shoutout to a Flipkart delivery person who tried—unsuccessfully—to rescue Mehra.
What happened?
Mehra's car crashed into a construction site wall and ended up in a deep, water-filled pit.
Emergency services arrived with equipment but didn't go in to help for two hours.
Meanwhile, Mehra kept calling out for help from his stranded car.
A Flipkart delivery guy even tried using a rope to save him but couldn't manage it.
What is Shukla demanding?
Shukla is asking for immediate resignations from those responsible and wants funding and training processes reviewed so that emergency teams are actually ready when it counts.
He questioned why taxpayers fund these departments if they can't handle basic rescue situations.