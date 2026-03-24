Shankaracharya forms Hindu army with 3 lakh soldiers

Launch in February 2027 at Prayagraj's Mauni Amavasya festival

Set to launch at Prayagraj's Mauni Amavasya festival in February 2027, Chaturangini Sena takes inspiration from the Mahabharata and will feature both traditional and modern weaponry.

Authorities are watching closely due to worries about unlicensed weapons and public safety; legal action could follow if any rules are broken.