Shankaracharya forms Hindu army with 3 lakh soldiers
India
Avimukteshwaranand, the Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth, has just announced Chaturangini Sena, a new religious group aiming to protect cows and the Hindu faith.
The force plans to include 218,000 people from all Hindu castes, men, women, and the third gender.
Launch in February 2027 at Prayagraj's Mauni Amavasya festival
Set to launch at Prayagraj's Mauni Amavasya festival in February 2027, Chaturangini Sena takes inspiration from the Mahabharata and will feature both traditional and modern weaponry.
Authorities are watching closely due to worries about unlicensed weapons and public safety; legal action could follow if any rules are broken.