Shankaracharya's chariot stopped at Magh Mela, sparks political row India Jan 19, 2026

During the Magh Mela festival, authorities stopped Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's chariot procession at Sangam ghat.

He and his group reportedly broke a barricade and blocked routes for hours before leaving without taking a holy dip.

The seer called it humiliation, while police said he tried to enter without permission despite warnings about massive crowds.

Officials stressed that safety rules come first, even for religious leaders.