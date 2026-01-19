Shankaracharya's chariot stopped at Magh Mela, sparks political row
During the Magh Mela festival, authorities stopped Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's chariot procession at Sangam ghat.
He and his group reportedly broke a barricade and blocked routes for hours before leaving without taking a holy dip.
The seer called it humiliation, while police said he tried to enter without permission despite warnings about massive crowds.
Officials stressed that safety rules come first, even for religious leaders.
Why this matters—and how politicians are reacting
Swami Avimukteshwaranand led the chariot procession at the Magh Mela. His followers see these rituals as sacred, so any disruption feels serious to them.
After the incident, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded an investigation into the mistreatment, comparing it to past controversies at similar events.