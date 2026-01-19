Shankaracharya's palanquin stopped at Magh Mela, sparking protest and political heat
At the busy Magh Mela in Prayagraj, officials stopped Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati's palanquin from heading to the river for a holy dip, citing a vehicle ban and huge crowds.
The seer and his followers clashed with officials amid reports of a tussle and the palanquin being pulled away by some individuals, leading to a three-hour standoff that left everyone frustrated.
What happened next?
The Shankaracharya began a sit-in protest, refusing food until he got an apology for what he called a "grave insult."
Political leaders jumped in: Congress accused the BJP of disrespecting faith, while Samajwadi Party demanded an investigation.
More than 4.52 crore devotees took a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, officials say crowd safety is their top priority—even if it means tough calls like this one.
Why does it matter?
This isn't just about one religious leader or event—it's about how big festivals balance tradition, faith, politics, and public safety.
The clash also brings up old Supreme Court orders on religious titles and shows how quickly things can get heated when faith meets rules.