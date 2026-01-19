Shankaracharya's palanquin stopped at Magh Mela, sparking protest and political heat

What happened next?

The Shankaracharya began a sit-in protest, refusing food until he got an apology for what he called a "grave insult."

Political leaders jumped in: Congress accused the BJP of disrespecting faith, while Samajwadi Party demanded an investigation.

More than 4.52 crore devotees took a holy dip on Mauni Amavasya, officials say crowd safety is their top priority—even if it means tough calls like this one.