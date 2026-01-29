SHANTI Act: India's nuclear energy gets a private boost

Why should you care?

India needs way more clean energy by 2047—about 100 GW of nuclear capacity versus about 8.78 GW today (8,780 MW, as of January 2026), implying an increase of about 11.4x (11x)—and that'll take massive investment.

The SHANTI Act makes it easier for private and foreign investors to get involved by fixing liability issues that used to scare them off.

Plus, with a new empowered regulator and big funding for homegrown small reactors, this could be a major step toward greener power (and more jobs) for your generation.