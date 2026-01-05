SHANTI Bill: India opens doors to private nuclear power
India's new SHANTI Bill, passed in December 2024, shakes up the country's nuclear energy scene.
By scrapping old laws, it now lets private companies build and run nuclear plants—a big shift from the government-only approach.
Government keeps a close watch
Even with private players stepping in, the government still controls sensitive stuff like fuel enrichment and heavy water production.
Plus, the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) is now an independent safety watchdog—think of it as India's version of what the US has for nuclear safety.
Why does this matter?
Right now, nuclear energy is just 3% of India's power mix (compared to France's whopping 65%).
The SHANTI Bill aims to boost that number by attracting new investors—including global funds—and clearing up rules around liability.
It also supports PM Modi's push for more clean energy by 2047 and helps cut coal use for a greener future.