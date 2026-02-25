Sharad Pawar discharged from hospital after dehydration treatment
India
Sharad Pawar, 85-year-old NCP (SP) chief, has been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune after a brief stay for mild dehydration.
He was admitted on Sunday, treated with fluids and antibiotics, and all his tests came back normal.
He's been advised to rest for a couple of days
Doctors say Pawar is stable now—he even had breakfast before heading home to Mumbai.
He's been told to rest for a couple of days before getting back to work.
His care team included Dr. Purvez Grant and others at Ruby Hall.
Pawar was hospitalized twice this month
Pawar was admitted with symptoms like cough, vomiting, and throat infection; he'd also been hospitalized earlier this month for chest congestion but recovered well both times.
His daughter Supriya Sule shared the news online, thanking doctors and healthcare workers for their support.